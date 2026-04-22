Property dealer, his stepson, two friends: Who killed Delhi man over parking row

Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 34-year-old cloth trader, who was shot dead allegedly by his brother’s neighbour in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar over a parking spot dispute on Monday.

Gaurav Sharma, the main accused, was arrested on Monday, 12 hours after he allegedly killed Pankaj Nayyar following a fight with Pankaj’s brother, Paras. The other three accused are his stepson and two accomplices, police said.

Gaurav Sharma, the main accused, was arrested on Monday, 12 hours after he allegedly killed Pankaj Nayyar. (Special Arrangement) Gaurav Sharma, the main accused, was arrested on Monday, 12 hours after he allegedly killed Pankaj Nayyar. (Special Arrangement)

A look at their roles:

Gaurav: A property dealer, who owns a BMW and a Fortuner, he allegedly fired the shot. He had allegedly threatened brothers Paras and Pankaj earlier in the day.

Siddharth (20): Siddharth drove up to the building in a Fortuner at midnight and asked Gaurav to arrange a parking space for him. Siddharth’s biological father was Gaurav’s elder brother. He died some years ago, following which Gaurav married his sister-in-law.