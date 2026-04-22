Property dealer, his stepson, two friends: Who killed Delhi man over parking row

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Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 34-year-old cloth trader, who was shot dead allegedly by his brother’s neighbour in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar over a parking spot dispute on Monday.
Gaurav Sharma, the main accused, was arrested on Monday, 12 hours after he allegedly killed Pankaj Nayyar following a fight with Pankaj’s brother, Paras. The other three accused are his stepson and two accomplices, police said.
Gaurav: A property dealer, who owns a BMW and a Fortuner, he allegedly fired the shot. He had allegedly threatened brothers Paras and Pankaj earlier in the day.
Siddharth (20): Siddharth drove up to the building in a Fortuner at midnight and asked Gaurav to arrange a parking space for him. Siddharth’s biological father was Gaurav’s elder brother. He died some years ago, following which Gaurav married his sister-in-law.
Sunil Sharma and Chain Singh: Sunil is Gaurav’s cousin, and had come from Noida to meet him. Chain is Gaurav’s friend, who had tagged along with him after dinner.
Police said initially, Chain Singh had tried to stop the fight between the Nayyars and Gaurav. But eventually he, Sunil, and Gaurav, roughed up Paras and Pankaj before Gaurav fired the shot.
On Monday evening, the victim’s relatives had protested at the Preet Vihar police station in East Delhi alleging inaction in arresting the other accused.
Police are also probing if Gaurav’s minor son with his first wife was also involved in the crime.
Gaurav was sent to three-day police custody after being produced in the court on Tuesday, said officers. The murder weapon, a pistol he allegedly procured illegally in 2021, is yet to be recovered.
Officers said he was arrested earlier too in 2021 in a case related to GST fraud, and spent two months in an Ahmedabad jail.
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