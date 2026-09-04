Property dealer shot dead outside gym by three bike-borne men in Narela

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A 40-year-old property dealer, who had been allegedly receiving extortion calls from “gangsters”, was shot dead outside a gym by three bike-borne men in Outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning, police said. In a purported social media post, Neeraj Faridpur, who is linked to Himanshu Bhau’s gang, has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to police sources, Pramod Dahiya ran his real estate agency in Nahri village in Haryana’s Sonipat. His business partner, police said, allegedly received an extortion call a few months ago, during which Neeraj Faridpur’s gang demanded Rs 2 crore.
“A case was registered in Sonipat. The members of the gang thought that Pramod had decided not to pay the money,” said a police officer.
Police also said that Pramod had been travelling in his friend’s bullet-proof car fearing a threat to his life.
Around 7 am on Thursday, Pramod, who also owned a banquet hall in Nahri village, was in front of ‘The GYM’, a fitness centre in Narela’s Bakner village about 7 km from his house, when he was attacked.
“He was about to enter the gym when three bike-borne assailants arrived and attacked him. Fifteen rounds were fired. He died on the spot,” said a senior police officer.
Soon after, a message, allegedly from the Himanshu Bhau gang, was circulated as a post on social media.
“Today, Pramod, a dealer, was killed in Narela. Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Fareedpur claim responsibility (for the attack)… We had called him, but he thought he could save himself with a licensed gun. Once we call, we won’t leave you without taking the money,” the post written in Hindi said.
Pramod’s younger brother Mukul, who sat with his body in front of the gym after the incident, demanded that the shooters be caught.
The police said efforts to trace the two-wheeler on which the attackers travelled and to identify the shooters are underway.
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