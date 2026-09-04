Property dealer shot dead outside gym by three bike-borne men in Narela

The police said efforts to trace the two-wheeler on which the attackers travelled and to identify the shooters are underway.

A 40-year-old property dealer, who had been allegedly receiving extortion calls from “gangsters”, was shot dead outside a gym by three bike-borne men in Outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning, police said. In a purported social media post, Neeraj Faridpur, who is linked to Himanshu Bhau’s gang, has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police sources, Pramod Dahiya ran his real estate agency in Nahri village in Haryana’s Sonipat. His business partner, police said, allegedly received an extortion call a few months ago, during which Neeraj Faridpur’s gang demanded Rs 2 crore.

“A case was registered in Sonipat. The members of the gang thought that Pramod had decided not to pay the money,” said a police officer.