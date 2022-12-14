Property dealer shot at over dispute, office ransacked in Gurgaon

A property developer was shot at by multiple unidentified men Tuesday in Gurgaon’s Daulatabad over a property related dispute, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 pm when the victim, Jai Prakash, was at his office adjacent to a construction site near Dwarka Expressway. Police said at least ten men, armed with sticks and weapons, barged into his office and attacked him.

Parveen Kumar, SHO, Rajendra Park police station, said, “A preliminary probe has found that at least 10-12 persons attacked the victim. The accused ransacked his office, shattered a glass door and belongings and also broke the CCTVs. The accused also shot at him. The victim suffered one gunshot wound in his stomach and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.”

Police said as per the victim’s family, the attack was due to fallout from a property-related dispute.

“We are recording the statement of the victim’s family. A case is being registered and a probe will be initiated,” said SHO.