Property dealer found hanging in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj house, suicide suspected

A 49-year-old property dealer was found dead in his house on Monday in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said. Officers said they were notified of the death after receiving a PCR call on Monday evening about an alleged suicide by hanging. However, no suicide note was recovered from the house, police said.

When the police reached the house, they found it locked from inside and had to break the door open to get access, officers added.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a plastic rope in a partially decomposed condition, police said. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Even as no suicide note was found, police have ruled out any foul play.