Property dealer found hanging in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj house, suicide suspected

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 49-year-old property dealer was found dead in his house on Monday in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, police said. Officers said they were notified of the death after receiving a PCR call on Monday evening about an alleged suicide by hanging. However, no suicide note was recovered from the house, police said.
When the police reached the house, they found it locked from inside and had to break the door open to get access, officers added.
The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a plastic rope in a partially decomposed condition, police said. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Even as no suicide note was found, police have ruled out any foul play.
“Prima facie, no suspicion has been raised so far regarding the death…the deceased was later identified by family members. Statements of the family and neighbours were recorded during the inquest proceedings and no suspicion was raised by them regarding the circumstances of the death,” said a senior police officer.
According to the police, the man had been living away from his family for almost a year, after separating from his wife. The exact time and day of the man’s death will be determined after the post-mortem results, officers added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The war between generations has fuelled several discussions on social media, with public figures and educators chiming in on the debate surrounding Gen Z, a generation that is often deemed “lazy”. Recently, popular Indian podcaster Raj Shamani defended Gen Z on an international platform, sparking a fresh conversation.