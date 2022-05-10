scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Property dealer assaulted, beaten to death in Northwest Delhi

According to police, a PCR call was made by residents around 5.30 am.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 8:55:23 am
Property dealer assaulted, beaten to death in Northwest DelhiThe accused, who’s also a property dealer, is on the run, said police.

A 44-year-old property dealer was assaulted and beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour in Northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Police said both men allegedly pelted stones and bottles at each other during the fight. The accused, who’s also a property dealer, is on the run, said police.

According to police, a PCR call was made by residents around 5.30 am. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We reached the spot and found that the victim was allegedly found urinating in front of his neighbour’s house. The men got into a fight and pelted stones at each other. The accused and his father went upstairs and then threw pots and bottles on the ground which hit the victim. He sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding excessively.”

The victim was first taken to BJRM hospital and his family later shifted him to two more hospitals for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police said he lost a lot of blood after he was hit in the leg.

More from Delhi
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We sent teams to arrest the accused,” said an officer. A case against has been registered and CCTVs in the area are being scanned to trace him.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement