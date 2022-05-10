Property dealer assaulted, beaten to death in Northwest Delhi

A 44-year-old property dealer was assaulted and beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour in Northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Police said both men allegedly pelted stones and bottles at each other during the fight. The accused, who’s also a property dealer, is on the run, said police.

According to police, a PCR call was made by residents around 5.30 am. Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We reached the spot and found that the victim was allegedly found urinating in front of his neighbour’s house. The men got into a fight and pelted stones at each other. The accused and his father went upstairs and then threw pots and bottles on the ground which hit the victim. He sustained multiple injuries and was bleeding excessively.”

The victim was first taken to BJRM hospital and his family later shifted him to two more hospitals for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police said he lost a lot of blood after he was hit in the leg.

“We sent teams to arrest the accused,” said an officer. A case against has been registered and CCTVs in the area are being scanned to trace him.