Properties to get costlier in Gurgaon as new circle rates come into effect

After the Gurgaon administration’s announcement Tuesday that revised property circle rates have been implemented in the district, homebuyers will have to shell out more money to purchase property, particularly in some upscale areas.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, said the new circle rates, which came into force from January 1, were revised based on revenue data and efforts were made to ensure that affordable housing was not affected. “There has been a marginal increase in circle rates across the district as these have been rationalised,” he said.

The circle rates have been hiked for projects on Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and Dwarka Expressway. The hike ranges from 10 per cent to 30 per cent and in some cases more, but overall on average, the increase is about 15 to 20 per cent across the districts, officials said.

Officials said the circle rates for plots have been revised in the district depending on the demand for property, market-rate and registrations over the past year.

DC Garg said for group housing societies, the collector rate has been hiked by up to 66 per cent in Gurgaon tehsil, by 5-10 per cent in Wazirabad tehsil and up to 38 per cent in Manesar tehsil. No change has been made in the circle rate in Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Badshahpur, Kadipur and Harsaru for group housing societies.

In multi-storey group housing, independent floors, private builder areas, the circle rate has been hiked by 10-20 per cent in Gurgaon tehsil, 10-45 per cent in Wazirabad tehsil, 10-15 per cent in Badshahpur tehsil, 40-45 per cent in Kadipur and Harsaru tehsil, while no change has been made in Sohna and Pataudi areas.

Property prices on relatively new projects on Golf Course roads such as The Summit, Central Park, Sun City, Palm Springs saw an increase of Rs 2,000 per square foot. The projects such as The Magnolias, The Aralias, The Camellias and other luxury projects did not see any hike. The circle rate of plots in upscale colonies was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per square yard in most cases, particularly in privately developed residential colonies along the major roads in the city.

In licences colonies in Badshahpur such as Malibu Town, Uppal South End, Vipul World, Vatika City, Uniworld Resorts (Sector 33 and 48), Tatvam Villas, the hike is from Rs 50,000 per square yard to Rs 55, 000 per square yard.

The circle rates of plots in sectors, along Dwarka Expressway, were increased by Rs 4,500 per square yard while the circle rate of plots at Sectors 58 to 64 was increased by Rs 6,000 per square yard.

In sectors developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the collector rate for residential, commercial and office space has been hiked by 5-10 per cent in Gurgaon and Harsaru tehsil, while in Wazirabad, it has been increased by 10-15 per cent. In the Badshahpur tehsil, rates have been hiked by 10 per cent while in the Kadipur sub-tehsil area, the rate has been increased by 10-12 per cent. No change has been made in the collector rate in Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Farrukhnagar tehsil areas in sectors developed by HSVP.

For agricultural land, the circle rate has been increased by 5-10 per cent in Gurgaon and Sohna, up to 25 per cent in Manesar, 15-20 per cent in Wazirabad and Badshahpur and 30-40 per cent in Kadipur and Harsaru tehsil areas.