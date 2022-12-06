‘Promising jobs in Amazon’, gang cheats over 100; 4 arrested

The Delhi Police arrested four men and busted an international job scam syndicate that cheated over 100 people across the country of Rs 3-Rs 5 crore over the past five months. Police said the kingpin operates from Dubai and his gang members were using international numbers from the Philippines to cheat people by promising them jobs at Amazon web services.

The accused created a fake website and sent links to victims looking for a job. Some of them were hired and made to do “fake tasks”. Later, the accused asked the victims to create a virtual wallet and stole their money, said police.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We arrested four gang members. The kingpin is in Dubai. We have checked their bank accounts and found transactions worth Rs 3.5 crore. The cheated amount could be more.” Police suspect there are more victims from neighbouring countries.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint alleging she received a message from an international number, and the accused, posing as an executive from Amazon, offered her a job. She was later cheated of Rs 3.15 lakh.

“It was found that the cheated money was transferred to various bank accounts in different cities. A detailed investigation was carried out and a suspect, Pradeep Kumar (34), was caught. He said he used to sell bank accounts to his associates, Amit Kedia and Sachin Gupta,” said the DCP.

Following their arrest, Kedia and Gupta said they ran a call centre in Ashok Vihar, disguised as a clothing store, with Rohit Jain, who was later arrested from the call centre. They transferred the cheated amount to the kingpin, police said.

Jain revealed that he and his partner met the kingpin in Dubai in June-July. He allegedly made the fake website by hiring software developers and copying the Amazon website interface, police said. “The victims’ details were procured from online job portals…,” added the DCP.

When contacted, an Amazon official said, “The company during its usual course investigates impersonation and cheating cases. The police haven’t approached us about this particular case yet…”