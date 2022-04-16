Promising cheap flight tickets, duo take DU professor, others for a ride

Police have arrested two men for allegedly running a fake online flight ticket booking racket and cheating several people, including a Delhi University professor who had booked a flight to Canada to attend an official programme.

Police said one of the accused, Pravin Tiwari (34), was picked up during his engagement in Bahraich and the other accused, Rohit Kumar, was arrested from UP.

According to police, the DU professor approached the Cyber North police station on March 29 alleging that he was cheated by the duo who posed as travel agents on a digital platform.

The professor told police that one of his students put an online enquiry for the ticket on the website. “The woman (student) received several calls on her number from the accused posing as travel agents. They offered her a good deal and sent her tickets on WhatsApp. The accused managed to cheat the professor of Rs 1.49 lakh. The complainant later checked with the airline and found his tickets were fake,” said an officer.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said his team registered a case and found that the accused are involved in other such cases. “We sent teams to 3-4 states and conducted several raids. We spotted them in CCTV footage and sent teams to Punjab’s Zirakpur but the accused managed to flee. We then received information on Friday that Tiwari was getting engaged at his hometown and sent a team there,” said the DCP.

The two were arrested and brought to Delhi. During questioning, the men told police that they met in Pune in 2016 where they both worked as travel agents. Police said the duo contacted users who made travel enquiries. They would offer good prices and book tickets online. Later, they would cancel the tickets and block the contact numbers of the victims, said police.