Delhi: Promising booster, accused claiming to be from PMO dupes man

A 45-year-old man from Karol Bagh was swindled by unknown persons on the pretext of getting a booster shot of the Covid vaccine. The accused allegedly posed as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office, hacked into the WhatsApp account of the man, and took money from his family, police said.

A case was registered at the Special Cell’s Cyber Cell unit on January 1. No arrests have been made so far. Police have found more than 10 similar complaints in their cyber complaint portal where people alleged they were cheated in the name of “getting a booster shot”. The complainant, Pankaj Jindal, who works for a private firm, said he received a call on December 19. “The caller said he worked at the PMO. I checked his number on the Truecaller app and found it was saved as ‘Vaccine Dept’. The man asked me if I had received two doses of the vaccine and then asked me to get the booster as everyone is at risk due to omicron.

He then asked me to get registered and sent an OTP on the phone. I gave him the OTP. Later, he hacked into my WhatsApp account and started messaging my family members to send money. I wasn’t even aware of all of this,” said Jindal.

In the FIR, Jindal stated that the accused sent messages to people from his contacts list. He asked them to transfer Rs 20,000- Rs 30,000 on Google Pay or Paytm for an emergency and provided them with UPI IDs. A senior officer from Cyber Cell said, “We have received many calls/complaints regarding Covid-related scams. Some are being cheated in the name of getting a booster while others in the name of registering for vaccines or getting tested…”