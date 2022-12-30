scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Promised work from home jobs, 1,700 people from across the country duped by bogus call centre

Faridabad police arrested two members of an inter-state gang and seized 14 phones, 13 SIM cards and Rs 64,000 cash from them.

The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Promised work from home jobs, 1,700 people from across the country duped by bogus call centre
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Faridabad police Thursday arrested two members of an inter-state gang for allegedly running a fake call centre in Delhi and conning over 1,700 people across the country under the pretext of offering lucrative ‘work from home’ jobs. Police said that 14 phones, 13 SIM cards and Rs 64,000 cash were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police have identified the accused as Prabhat and Om Prakash, both from Bihar. Two other gang members are on the run, police said. It was found in the preliminary probe that Prabhat, the mastermind of the gang, had been operating a bogus call centre in Rohini area and that the accused had conned 1,784 people across the country.

Other reads |Minor molested, killed in Faridabad: Cops arrest neighbour

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said, that the accused used to post advertisements on social media claiming to offer ‘work from home’ opportunities at higher salaries and flexible timings. “Job seekers would then contact them for details of the hiring. The accused would lure job seekers by promising them lucrative job offers and conduct mock interviews and stage a recruitment process. The accused would then charge money from potential job seekers for miscellaneous charges for interviews, registration, GST, training, courier charge and insurance and later switch off their phones after taking the money,” the officer said.

The police started an investigation based on a complaint filed by a Faridabad resident who alleged that she was duped of Rs 1.27 lakh using a similar modus operandi. The investigation team was formed under Inspector Basant, in-charge of cyber police station, Faridabad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
Other reads |Haryana Police registered 3626 cases under NDPS Act, seized 24 tonnes of narcotics in 2022

“The gang has confessed to targeting victims in several states. In Uttar Pradesh, they have been involved in 563 such incidents, followed by 212 in Rajasthan, 141 in Telangana, 138 in Delhi, 101 in Maharashtra and Gujarat and 59 in Haryana among others,” said Singh.

More from Delhi

The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:36 IST
Next Story

Yamaha TW-E5B review: Good audio quality, but can it stand out against the competition?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close