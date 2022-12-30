Promised work from home jobs, 1,700 people from across the country duped by bogus call centre

The Faridabad police Thursday arrested two members of an inter-state gang for allegedly running a fake call centre in Delhi and conning over 1,700 people across the country under the pretext of offering lucrative ‘work from home’ jobs. Police said that 14 phones, 13 SIM cards and Rs 64,000 cash were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police have identified the accused as Prabhat and Om Prakash, both from Bihar. Two other gang members are on the run, police said. It was found in the preliminary probe that Prabhat, the mastermind of the gang, had been operating a bogus call centre in Rohini area and that the accused had conned 1,784 people across the country.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said, that the accused used to post advertisements on social media claiming to offer ‘work from home’ opportunities at higher salaries and flexible timings. “Job seekers would then contact them for details of the hiring. The accused would lure job seekers by promising them lucrative job offers and conduct mock interviews and stage a recruitment process. The accused would then charge money from potential job seekers for miscellaneous charges for interviews, registration, GST, training, courier charge and insurance and later switch off their phones after taking the money,” the officer said.

The police started an investigation based on a complaint filed by a Faridabad resident who alleged that she was duped of Rs 1.27 lakh using a similar modus operandi. The investigation team was formed under Inspector Basant, in-charge of cyber police station, Faridabad.

“The gang has confessed to targeting victims in several states. In Uttar Pradesh, they have been involved in 563 such incidents, followed by 212 in Rajasthan, 141 in Telangana, 138 in Delhi, 101 in Maharashtra and Gujarat and 59 in Haryana among others,” said Singh.

The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.