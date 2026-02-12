‘Promise of posting on cruise ship’: Four arrested for job scam in Noida

A promise of a cruise ship job, a foreign posting and a handsome salary, all being offered after the payment of a “processing fee” running into lakhs. For dozens of job seekers across the country, this felt like a shot at landing a high-paying job. Unaware of the scam playing out in front of them, the job seekers paid the money only to realise later that they had been duped.

Four men have been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people across India—in the name of offering jobs in cruise ship companies—through a fake call centre in Sector 132 in Noida, police said.

Investigators estimate that nearly Rs 1 crore was funneled through multiple bank accounts linked to the accused. The call centre was busted in a joint operation by the Cyber Crime Police Station and Sector 126 police in Noida. Electronic devices, forged documents and bank records have also been seized from the premises of the call center that operated out of a rented space, officers said.

The accused have been identified as Rahul (25) from Jalaun, Prashant (25) from Aligarh, Vishal Sharma (20) from Noida, and Saif Warish (25) from Kanpur, police said.

According to police, the accused were running a purported firm called “SEA HIRE MARINE SERVICE COMPANY”. Using the firm as cover, the accused allegedly contacted job aspirants through phone calls and online platforms, offering placements on crew ships with attractive pay packages and overseas opportunities, police said.

“Candidates were told they had cleared preliminary rounds and were asked to deposit money for registration, documentation and processing,” the Noida Police said in its statement to the press. This amount sought from the aspirants allegedly ranged between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.2 lakh per person.

Their operations had a geographical reach across India as complaints related to the recovered bank accounts have surfaced from several states, including Kerala, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Story continues below this ad

During the raid, police recovered three laptops, seven mobile phones, 26 calling data sheets, and 21 registers containing contact details of prospective candidates. Officers said four seals and four “joining letters” that were being used to lend authenticity to the operation have also been seized, along with bank passbooks and ATM cards.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Gautam Buddha Nagar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology Act. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify additional victims.

In its statement to the press, the Noida police has urged job seekers to remain cautious while applying online, particularly in sectors promising overseas placements. “No legitimate employer asks for large upfront payments for jobs,” the statement said, advising candidates to verify companies independently and report suspicious calls or emails through the cyber crime helpline.