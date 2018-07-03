Project Zindagi to bolster mental well-being of Gurgaon students

Schools which will be covered under the project include five schools in Gurgaon, three in Sohna, four in Pataudi, and three in Farrukhnagar. (File) Schools which will be covered under the project include five schools in Gurgaon, three in Sohna, four in Pataudi, and three in Farrukhnagar. (File)

Hoping to identify learning disabilities among students and creating a “stress-free environment” for them, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh Monday launched ‘Project Zindagi’ — a district-level initiative that seeks to ensure “mental well-being of students studying in government schools”.

The project has currently been undertaken on a pilot basis, and will cover 15 institutions in the district. Between three and four teachers will undergo training in these institutions. A total of 45 teachers will be trained in this manner during sessions of 48 hours.

“During these sessions, teachers will be handed checklists using which they will identify students with learning disabilities. Students will also be made to participate in yoga sessions, mental healthcare activities and anger management classes,” said Gunjan Gahlot, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate (CMGGA) for Gurgaon.

Schools which will be covered under the project include five schools in Gurgaon, three in Sohna, four in Pataudi, and three in Farrukhnagar. “The aim of this project is to identify learning disabilities in students, which often remain undetected, in the early stage itself. Students will be counselled and attempts will be made to reduce their stress. In addition, if there are any physical or mental obstructions or deficiencies in their learning environment, this project will attempt to identify and tackle those accordingly,” said Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

“As of now, this is a district-level initiative. Its experiences will be compiled and shared with the state government as a policy feedback. Also, as of now, the project is only being implemented in government schools. But in the next phase, we hope to extend it to private institutions as well,” Singh added.

