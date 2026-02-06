‘Project status misrepresented by fake signboards’: UP couple allege Rs 64-lakh fraud, cheating in FIR against Gurgaon’s 32nd Avenue

In an FIR against the developers and associated entities of Gurgaon’s 32nd Avenue commercial project, registered following a complaint from a Uttar Pradesh couple, they alleged that they were defrauded of Rs 64 lakh through misrepresentation, cheating, and criminal breach of trust in a pre-leased commercial space investment. Several other investors had claimed that they were not receiving payments that were promised to them.

For the past few months, groups of people have been gathering at the complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 15 to protest against alleged delays in the payment of promised rentals, and to claim dues that they allege have not been paid to them since September last year.

The FIR registered at Civil Lines police station in December charges CEO Dhruv Sharma, his sister, parents, and other accused for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and forgery.

According to the Uttar Pradesh couple, they were approached with a “proposal to invest in a high-yielding commercial investment scheme”. The accused allegedly represented themselves as joint owners of 3.95 acres at 32nd Milestone Complex and promised a lucrative scheme for the 32 Avenue project, assuring a 30-year lease with fixed monthly rental income and 10 per cent annual escalation every three years, plus property value appreciation.

The couple said they purchased a first-floor unit for Rs 64 lakh in September 2023. A conveyance deed was executed and registered before the Wazirabad Sub-Registrar, followed by an allotment letter, a leasing rights agreement in favour of one Apra Motels, and a lease deed in favour of one Growth Hospitality LLP.

The complainants alleged: “For the initial 1-2 years everything was fine. However, the accused persons suddenly stopped paying rent without giving any prior intimation/notice, and further stopped responding to my calls and messages, moreover, had also restricted our entry to our own property, citing frivolous reasons of contracts.”

They further claimed that the accused misrepresented the project’s status during a site visit by displaying “fake and fabricated signboards” to suggest long-term leases with renowned brands, whereas inspections revealed only short-term, unregistered 11-month agreements.

The complaints added that the accused, at the time of proposing their venture, falsely claimed “that they had several ongoing commercial ventures and that various vendors were already in long-term lease with them”, which was “nothing but a deceitful act merely to entice and manipulate innocent buyers like us and earn unlawful gains from our hard-earned money”.

They also alleged that the accused deducted TDS and issued 16A forms, but failed to deposit it, showing “mala-fide intent. They said all these caused them “grave and irreparable financial loss and injury” along with “severe mental harassment”.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued Tuesday, a company spokesperson said that recent delays in rental payments “have been driven by a short-term vacancy in a limited portion of our Gurgaon property, arising from normal tenant churn and a change in tenancy”, and that “replacement leasing is already underway and being prioritised”.

“It is unfortunate that a brand widely regarded as both a customer and investor favourite has faced reputational impact due to cyclical vacancy in a minority of spaces, despite decades of strong operational performance and consistent delivery.

We remain confident that … we will continue to ensure investor security and stability going forward. Separately, the company is reviewing FIR-related claims internally and will cooperate fully with the relevant processes, while maintaining transparency and responsibility with all stakeholders,” it added.

An Economic Offences Wing official of the Gurgaon Police said that an investigation is under way.