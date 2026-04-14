Traffic solutions for citizens, by citizens — Delhi Traffic Police rolls out new collaborative platform

It is based on a simple but significant idea — traffic management as a shared civic responsibility rather than a top-down enforcement exercise.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiApr 14, 2026 08:47 AM IST
Taranjit Singh SandhuLG Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s "Project SANGAM" has been launched by the Delhi Traffic Police, uniting RWAs and civic agencies to solve local traffic and mobility issues through collaborative governance. (File)
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In a first-of-its-kind initiative centered on civic engagement, the solutions to decongest roads in the Capital are now coming from the residents and not just the Delhi Traffic Police.

Following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu earlier this month, the Delhi Traffic Police rolled out Project SANGAM — Synergistic Action and Networked Governance for Area Mobility. This is a collaborative platform that brings together Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and civic agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD).

It is based on a simple but significant idea — traffic management as a shared civic responsibility rather than a top-down enforcement exercise.

The project has already begun to reshape how local traffic issues are identified and addressed in key neighbourhoods like Connaught Place, Khan Market, Chanakyapuri, Defence Colony, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Saket and Karol Bagh.

“Participatory governance could be key to long-term behavioural change. When residents are involved in framing solutions, compliance tends to improve. For instance, RWAs can help ensure that parking norms are followed within colonies, while market associations can regulate loading and unloading practices,” said Sanjay Tyagi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

Since the project’s launch on April 3, over 30 meetings involving more than 6,000 residents have been conducted, said officers.“During these interactions, we note down suggestions on the ground and translate them into actionable measures. For instance, in Chanakyapuri, issues like unauthorised parking, traffic issues especially during VIP movement were flagged, and steps such as installing barricades along central verges, including stretches like San Martin Marg, have been taken,” said Shobhit Saksena, DCP, Traffic, New Delhi.

Even around Hanuman Mandir and on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, residents highlighted congestion on specific days like Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, he said.

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“We streamlined parking near Shivaji Stadium and Bangla Sahib Lane by ensuring vehicles halt in a single line and coordinated with civic agencies like NDMC. Enforcement has also been strengthened, including challans for buses and action against unauthorised parking,” Saksena added.

What has emerged is a granular understanding of everyday problems, unauthorised parking outside homes and markets, chaotic e-rickshaw
movement, rampant wrong side driving, and encroachments that shrink already narrow roads.

Unlike traditional grievance systems, SANGAM feeds these citizen inputs into a central digital repository, allowing authorities to track each issue from suggestion to implementation. Officers say more than 50 actionable suggestions have already been logged.

The impact is already beginning to show on the ground. In several of these areas, enforcement has been sharpened through targeted e-challans, towing and clamping drives. At the same time, civic agencies have stepped in with structural fixes, adjusting signal timings, redesigning stretches prone to bottlenecks, and improving pedestrian safety measures.

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What sets SANGAM apart is its emphasis on localisation. Traffic problems in Connaught Place are vastly different from those in Saket or Rajouri Garden. By involving RWAs and MWAs, authorities are able to tailor solutions—whether it is regulating peak-hour parking in
busy markets or managing last-mile e-rickshaw congestion near residential clusters.

The initiative also attempts to bridge coordination gaps between multiple agencies often cited as a major hurdle in Delhi’s traffic management. With the traffic police, MCD, and PWD working in tandem, implementation delays can potentially be reduced.

However, the real test will lie in sustaining the rigour. Citizen participation often wanes over time, and enforcement fatigue can set in. “SANGAM will soon be expanded to other parts of the city, with a focus on keeping engagement continuous rather than episodic.

If it succeeds, Project SANGAM could mark a shift in how Indian cities tackle urban mobility not just through more policing, but through partnership with the people who navigate these roads every day,” said DK Gupta, Additional CP, Traffic.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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