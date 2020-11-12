‘Project Air Care’ launched in Gurgaon to fight pollution

The creators of the devices, which can provide purified air in an area of 500 square metres, claim these can reduce PM10 by 60-70 % and PM2.5 by 30-40 % at traffic junctions.

With air quality in Gurgaon likely to remain a concern over the coming weeks, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday unveiled ‘Project Air Care’ in the district, as part of which 65 Wind Augmentation Air Purifying Units (WAYU) will be installed across the district. The air purification project, officials said, is the result of a public-private partnership between the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and GSK Consumer Healthcare. Created by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and IIT,Bombay, the air purification units convert pollutants like PM2.5 and PM2.10 particles, volatile organic compounds, and carbon monoxide, into carbon dioxide using a filter. The creators of the devices, which can provide purified air in an area of 500 square metres, claim these can reduce PM10 by 60-70 % and PM2.5 by 30-40 % at traffic junctions.

“The rising levels of air pollution in Haryana, especially Gurgaon, is a cause of serious concern amongst all of us. As we move towards the festive season, we would like to bring some relief to citizens with the installation of multiple WAYU air purifiers at strategic junctions,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Officials said the air purification units will be set up at “8 to 10 locations” across Gurgaon which have been shortlisted through in-depth surveys and joint feasibility studies conducted over a period of three months to ascertain locations having the highest AQI levels in the district.

Among the locations where these will be installed include the GMDA head office, IFFCO Chowk, Sikanderpur Metro station, Rajiv Chowk, HUDA City Centre, and Genpact Chowk. They will be installed and maintained by Indian Pollution Control Association .

“True to our philosophy of doing business by doing good, we plan to install these air purifiers across various locations and traffic junctions in Gurgaon under our CSR project ‘Mission Health’. This may only be a small step in the battle to secure cleaner air for all, but I fundamentally believe that it’s an important one to take, and one that can make a difference to the lives of people of Gurugram,” said Navneet Saluja, Area Managing Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare, India Subcontinent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.