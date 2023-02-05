Prohibitory orders imposed in Noida till Feb 28 in view of festivals, Covid-19 protocol

Gautam Buddha Nagar police have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in the city till February 28 in view of upcoming festivals and Covid-19 protocol, officers said Saturday. Violators will be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

“In February, there is Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Mohammad Hazrat Ali Jayanti, Valentine’s Day and Mahashivratri festival. On such occasions, the possibility of anti-social elements disturbing the peace cannot be ruled out,” said the order issued by DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav.

He said different exams take place from time to time and it is necessary to take proper measures to allow for their smooth conduct. The officer added that protests by political parties, farmers’ unions and others may also disturb peace in the district.

“In view of the gravity and urgency of the situation and constraints of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any of the parties. Therefore this order is passed ex parte,” said the order. No procession or rally of five or more people can take place, nor can five or more people gather in a public place without police permission.

Besides, there is a complete ban on using camera drones within a one-kilometre radius of government offices, playing loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am in religious places, as well as a prohibition on rallies, religious activities, namaaz as well as other programmes in public places.

The police said all religious institutions will have to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are implemented properly.