Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Process starts to build MP Chambers next to Parliament

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on November 19 invited pre-qualification bids from companies for the project estimated to cost Rs 1,435 crore.

The office complex would be spread over 1.18 lakh square metres in two 10-storied buildings, one two-storied building and a ground-floor utility block. (Representational)

The government last week set the ball rolling for the construction of MP Chambers that would have offices for all MPs in the vicinity of the under-construction new Parliament building.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on November 19 invited pre-qualification bids from companies for the project estimated to cost Rs 1,435 crore. The bids were invited till December 10, after which the selected bidders would be asked to submit financial bids.

As a part of its redevelopment of the Central Vista area, the government has proposed constructing offices for all MPs to be connected to the Parliament complex through underground passageways. The proposed MP Chambers would have three blocks and one utility block constructed at the site of Transport Bhavan and Shram Shakti Bhavan.

“The site is located on existing Transport Bhavan and Shram Shakti Bhavan, adjacent to Press Trust of India in plot number 119, in high security zone. The proposed office buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. The existing structures on plot number 119 are to be demolished before the start of new construction,” the pre-qualification bid document said.

The office complex would be spread over 1.18 lakh square metres in two 10-storied buildings, one two-storied building and a ground-floor utility block.

The CPWD document said the proposed buildings would be “designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of all MP offices with supporting facilities”.

Meanwhile, the new Parliament building, which was scheduled to be completed this month, is still under construction. Located adjacent to the existing Parliament House, the new building will have space to accommodate a larger number of MPs, keeping in mind any future expansion of the Lok Sabha following delimitation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:45:22 am
