Process begins to dismantle Hawa Mahal-like structure

The North MCD had last week asked the trader to take it down on grounds that it was a new construction when the trader had asked for repair permission and is beyond the permissible limit of six inches.

The process of dismantling of the building that looked like Jaipur’s iconic Hawa Mahal in Chandni Chowk has started after the trader who made it was told by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to take it down.

The building, on the 1.3-km pedestrian stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, was renovated by a Rajasthan-based trader and architect Ankit Keyal.

Keyal said, “I have started the process of dismantling and one floor has been removed. I made it with a lot of effort and to enhance the heritage look of Delhi. But I am helpless now that the authorities have asked me to take it down. I had thought that it would be appreciated but the whole issue is becoming very stressful for me.”

“I had invested all my savings in the project and once dismantled it will break and cannot be used,” he said. Keyal planned to open a garments shop.

Leader of the standing committee of North MCD Jogi Ram Jain said people there were divided into two groups, some believed that it is adding to the beauty so it should be kept while others believed that if there are rule violations then it should go. “We have to go by laws,” he said.

“I have asked my engineers to check it. If as per rules some beautification could be allowed then we would allow it to that extent only,” Jain added.