Probe: Restaurant was insensitive to disabled activist

A magisterial inquiry ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has concluded that the South Delhi restaurant, which allegedly denied entry to a disability rights activist, had been “insensitive” towards him.

According to government sources, the sub-divisional magistrate, in the report, has stated that the footage of the CCTV camera installed outside the restaurant, Keya, located in DLF Promenade mall in Vasant Kunj, showed restaurant staff stopping activist Nipun Malhotra from entering the place.

Malhotra had gone with eight of his friends — five men and three women — to the restaurant on Holi, but was the only one to be stopped while the rest of his friends were allowed entry.

Malhotra, who was born with arthrogryposis, a rare congenital disorder which leads to lack of muscles in arms and legs, is wheelchair-bound. Keya’s management later claimed that Malhotra wasn’t allowed inside as he was a stag entry and that the restaurant wanted to maintain the proportion of men and women present inside the restaurant to ensure no untoward incident took place.

The SDM also reportedly recommended in the report that the government should give a stern warning to the restaurant management and frame guidelines about sensitive behaviour towards differently-abled persons in the national capital. The report has been submitted to the office of Deputy CM.

“In the inquiry report, it was stated that the restaurant was insensitive towards Nipun Malhotra. The CCTV footage also showed that Malhotra was denied entry and some force was also used to stop him,” the sources said.

The report also states that the call records of Malhotra showed he had called the manager of restaurant several times that evening, but despite that he was not allowed to enter the restaurant.

“SDM has also recommended some guidelines according to which every person, including disabled person, should get right to admission and there should be no violation of human rights,” the source said.

“Government may issue warning to the restaurant in one or two days. Besides, the government is planning to issue advisory to all city restaurants, bars and pubs, directing them to deal with differently abled persons in a sensitive manner,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App