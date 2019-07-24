Probe officer tells court: ACP beat up accused in custody

A 23-year-old man arrested for allegedly committing a series of robberies at gunpoint has alleged before a Delhi court that he was beaten up by an ACP-rank officer while in custody. When confronted with this fact by the judge, the investigation officer (IO) reiterated the man’s claims — that the ACP (Rani Bagh sub-division) had allegedly assaulted him with a stick.

DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla, in his reply filed before the court, has, however, claimed the injuries were self-inflicted. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) has now referred the matter to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court, and the DCP has been asked again to file his response afresh.

The accused, Saffan Abbas, was arrested by the North East district police on July 9 for allegedly committing at least 25 gunpoint robberies across Model Town, New Friends Colony, Pandav Nagar, Rani Bagh and Nizamuddin.

On July 13, he was formally arrested by the Outer district in connection with a Rani Bagh case, and was taken into police custody on July 17. He was produced before the court on July 18 from police custody by sub-inspector Pankaj Tomar.

“At the time of signing the jail warrant of accused, Saffan has verbally stated that he has been beaten up in police remand and blood was oozing out from his head… Mother of accused also states her son has been beaten up mercilessly on the head,” said ACMM Ekta Gauba in her order.

“Saffan should be immediately sent to the medical dispensary… One of the police officers has verbally stated in open court that he has not beaten accused Saffan, but the ACP of Rani Bagh police station has beaten Saffan with a stick,” she stated in her order.

“SHO Rajinder Singh is directed to explain in writing why necessary action should not be taken against the entire police station and especially IO Sanjeev Kumar and Pankaj Tomar for bringing Saffan after police custody drenched in blood and without any bandage, and not getting him medically examined after police remand,” the ACMM wrote in the order, also asking the DCP to appear and file a reply. On July 19, an explanation was received from the Additional DCP on behalf of DCP Kuruvilla. “Additional DCP present in court has requested that the matter be left with police department to deal with police officer concerned,” the ACMM said.

“In view of the fact that Saffan was produced before me drenched in blood… and any injury caused upon the accused in police custody is a criminal offence… so the matter is sent to the court of CMM of Rohini,” she added.

Kuruvilla, in his reply, stated, “During his custody, Saffan had repeated many times that he would injure himself and get police persons fixed. While being taken before court, he suddenly banged his head on the stairs and fell down due to which he sustained multiple injuries…” The DCP has issued showcause notice to both IOs for not producing him safely.