Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Probe into govt school classrooms ‘delayed’, L-G Saxena seeks report

Amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling AAP government and BJP, L-G VK Saxena Friday sought a report from the Chief Secretary over the delay of 2.5 years by the Vigilance Department in acting on the CVC inquiry report into construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. The government did not respond to queries seeking comment.

The report, which allegedly found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of projects, was sent by the CVC to the Secretary, Vigilance, GNCTD on February 17, 2020, seeking comments for investigation.

Officials at L-G office said the Lt-Governor has taken a serious view of the “inordinate delay” that appears to be an attempt at covering up gross malpractices pointing towards “corruption”, apart from violating the relevant clauses of the CVC manual. “The L-G Secretariat had received a complaint enclosing a copy of the CVC communication sent to the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD,” said the officials.

This comes following a complaint filed by Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta who in 2019 alleged “irregularities” and “cost overrun” in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. After filing a complaint, Gupta demanded a CBI probe into the construction of classrooms and action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds the portfolio of Education.

The report claimed, “The cost of constructing classrooms escalated to Rs 326.25 crore, which is 53% higher than the awarded amount of tender. This escalated cost was utilised for construction of only 4,027 classrooms against the 6,133 that were to be constructed. In 194 schools, 1,214 toilets were constructed against requirement of 160 toilets with an extra expenditure of Rs 37 crore. Toilets were projected as classrooms by government.”

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 01:56:47 am
