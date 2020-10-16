Probe into Ambience Mall construction: CBI submits status report in HC

The HC bench has now adjourned the matter for hearing on January 18, 2020.

The CBI on Thursday submitted its status report regarding a probe into construction of the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon allegedly on land meant for a housing project. The status report was submitted in a sealed cover and its details are not yet known.

As the status report was submitted before the bench of Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh, the probe agency told the court that the investigation was being carried out in right earnest and another status report will be submitted before this court in January, 2021. The HC bench has now adjourned the matter for hearing on January 18, 2020.

On July 10, while observing that the builder and authorities had acted in collusion, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the CBI to probe the matter of construction of Ambience Mall on the land meant for a housing project in Gurgaon and asked the agency to complete the investigation within six months.

