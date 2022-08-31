scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Probe claims of bid to ‘buy’ AAP MLAs: BJP MPs write to L-G

The AAP alleged on August 25 that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs at the Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

All seven Delhi BJP MPs have written a letter to L-G V K Saxena, requesting an inquiry into allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia regarding purported attempts by the party “to buy” AAP MLAs.

The letter, which has all seven MPs as signatories, read, “You may be aware of the malicious, false, misleading, and diversionary statements issued in the public domain by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other AAP leaders to the effect that their MLAs got calls from the BJP that they were offered huge amounts of cash to transfer their allegiance to BJP.”

“Sisodia also went to the extent of saying that he personally received a call asking him to join the BJP in lieu of dropping criminal proceedings against him for charges of corruption,” read the letter signed by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, East Delhi’s Gautam Gambhir and Chandni Chowk’s Dr Harsh Vardhan. Since Gambhir and Vardhan are abroad, they did not sign but their formal consent was taken.

“This is an obvious attempt to divert the attention from their obvious involvement in the liquor and classroom scam among others. We, the MPs of BJP, are aggrieved at these grossly defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations. Accordingly, we request you to get a comprehensive inquiry conducted by a competent authority for the truth to come out for the people to see.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

When contacted, Parvesh Verma said the party only wants to make their work easier. “The L-G is the administrative head, so we want him to put pressure and ensure that the truth comes out. Police should ask who called them, what offer was made and the names should be made public,” he said, adding, “Or Kejriwal should apologise for making false statements like he has done earlier against several leaders and later apologised.” The AAP alleged on August 25 that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides. All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Rajghat to “pray to Gandhi ji to save the country from BJP’s Operation Lotus”.

More from Delhi

“Twelve AAP MLAs were contacted by BJP to switch sides. The MLAs, however, said they are with AAP. BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore each,” AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had alleged.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:44:54 am
Next Story

Amit Shah pays visit to Delhi Police HQ

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement