Probe claims of bid to ‘buy’ AAP MLAs: BJP MPs write to L-G

All seven Delhi BJP MPs have written a letter to L-G V K Saxena, requesting an inquiry into allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia regarding purported attempts by the party “to buy” AAP MLAs.

The letter, which has all seven MPs as signatories, read, “You may be aware of the malicious, false, misleading, and diversionary statements issued in the public domain by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other AAP leaders to the effect that their MLAs got calls from the BJP that they were offered huge amounts of cash to transfer their allegiance to BJP.”

“Sisodia also went to the extent of saying that he personally received a call asking him to join the BJP in lieu of dropping criminal proceedings against him for charges of corruption,” read the letter signed by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, East Delhi’s Gautam Gambhir and Chandni Chowk’s Dr Harsh Vardhan. Since Gambhir and Vardhan are abroad, they did not sign but their formal consent was taken.

“This is an obvious attempt to divert the attention from their obvious involvement in the liquor and classroom scam among others. We, the MPs of BJP, are aggrieved at these grossly defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations. Accordingly, we request you to get a comprehensive inquiry conducted by a competent authority for the truth to come out for the people to see.”

When contacted, Parvesh Verma said the party only wants to make their work easier. “The L-G is the administrative head, so we want him to put pressure and ensure that the truth comes out. Police should ask who called them, what offer was made and the names should be made public,” he said, adding, “Or Kejriwal should apologise for making false statements like he has done earlier against several leaders and later apologised.” The AAP alleged on August 25 that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides. All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Rajghat to “pray to Gandhi ji to save the country from BJP’s Operation Lotus”.

“Twelve AAP MLAs were contacted by BJP to switch sides. The MLAs, however, said they are with AAP. BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with an offer of Rs 20 crore each,” AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had alleged.