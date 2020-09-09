Probe brings hope for kin of Northeast Delhi riot victim

“It’s been almost six months since his death now. All we want is that we get justice soon. The questioning of the policeman is a start,” said Nadeem, brother of 24-year-old Faizan.

“Ab shuruaat ho gayi hai,” said Mohd Nadeem, brother of 24-year-old Faizan who died during the Northeast Delhi riots in February, three days after he and two other men were forced to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram by a group of policemen in Kardampuri as they lay on the ground writhing in pain. On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that the Delhi Police Crime Branch has questioned a policeman posted with the Delhi Armed Police over suspicion that he was among the personnel caught on camera.

“It’s been almost six months since his death now. All we want is that we get justice soon. The questioning of the policeman is a start,” said Nadeem. He said on February 24 the video was made, and it came to light a day later.

On the intervening night of February 26 and 27, Faizan — who worked at the Ghazipur chicken mandi — died at Lok Nayak hospital. Vrinda Grover, lawyer of Faizan’s family, said, “As per the post-mortem report, death is due to cerebral injury associated with multiple blunt injuries over the body. All injuries are ante-mortem, two-three days in duration. The pattern of injuries are consistent with assault.”

Nadeem alleged that after Faizan and the other men were beaten up by men in police gear on February 24, they were taken to GTB hospital the same day. The family claims he was taken to another police station from there, and was let go on the night of February 25. The family says they took him to Lok Nayak hospital the following day, where he died.

An officer said a probe into the allegations is underway.

