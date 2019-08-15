Probe at Tihar Jail after woman ‘breaches security’ to meet inmate

An inquiry has been initiated at Tihar Jail after a woman allegedly breached security using fake credentials to meet an inmate lodged there. The incident took place on July 27 in Tihar’s Jail Number 2.

“An inquiry has been initiated to find out if the woman misrepresented herself to meet an inmate. She claimed to be working with an NGO,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar Jail.

Goel said the inquiry was initiated after they received a complaint anonymously. The woman allegedly wanted to meet Hemant, an inmate lodged at Jail Number 2 who is serving life imprisonment, said a source, adding that the woman and the convict are “friends”.

The two allegedly met in the superintendent’s room.

The inquiry has also been initiated to establish the role of the superintendent of Jail Number 2, officials said.

A Tihar Jail official said, “The superintendent is reporting to work. We are also trying to establish the role of other officials at Tihar Jail.”

“While media reports claim that the two met over a period of four days, the complaint doesn’t mention it… That said, media reports have been quoted in the inquiry report. The inquiry has been set up to establish if the woman did meet the inmate or not, although it seems she apparently did,” said the officer, who did not wish to be identified.