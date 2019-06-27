Delhi: Probe after TikTok video shows man’s stunt on ‘cop car’

After a TikTok video showing a man performing stunts atop what appears to be a police vehicle went viral, Delhi Police has issued a showcause notice to a private contractor and his friend for allegedly misusing the vehicle.

The video, which police say was uploaded a while ago, shows a shirtless man wearing a cap driving a white Maruti Ertiga with the Delhi Police logo on the front and a beacon light on top. With a song playing in the background, he steps out of the slow moving car, climbs atop the vehicle and does push-ups, before returning to the driver seat. Police identified the driver as Dushyant. The song in the background, Bholenath, has especially irked officers, it is learnt.

As the video was circulated on social media, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that they are investigating the matter. Police looked into the TikTok account and investigated the licence plate to track down the private vendor.

Additional spokesperson for Delhi Police, Anil Mittal, clarified that the vehicle was under a private contractor, identified as Ravi. “We use these vehicles to supplement our fleet. This was not a Delhi Police vehicle. The person in the video clip is also not a policeman but the friend of the private driver of the hired vehicle… The private contractor has been issued a showcause notice for the violation, and necessary legal action will be taken,” said Mittal.

Police have found that Dushyant erred in taking out the vehicle with the beacon light on. “We use these beacon lights in case of emergency… The driver of the vehicle made a mistake when he used that light. If officers are found negligent, we will take action…,” said a senior officer.

The Delhi Police, in a bid to supplement its fleet, puts out a tender for private contractors. The cost of the fuel, repair, maintenance and salary of the driver is incurred by the private contractor, police said.

The investigation has been handed over to the Security Branch, while the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) will prepare a report, which will be handed over in three days to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Security).