Two held over pro-Khalistan graffiti in West Delhi, police suspect role of terror outfits

Days after pro-Khalistan posters and graffiti were put up in several West Delhi localities, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two men saying the duo worked with banned Khalistani organisations which were allegedly plotting to carry out terror attacks in Delhi.

Graffiti and posters were seen on walls in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi on January 19 and 20. Police said they removed the posters and the graffiti – which had inflammatory pro-Khalistan and pro-SFJ slogans – and repainted all the walls.

A case under sections 153 B (promoting enmity between two groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) along with charges of defacing public property was registered.

Police checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed the two saying they worked in connivance with pro-Khalistan terror organisations. Sources said the two wore masks and were seen painting graffiti on different walls in the late hours of January 18 and 19.

“This was done to disrupt peace. We have apprehended two men who are locals. They confessed their involvement and said they are part of terror outfits planning terror strikes in Delhi. There is clear involvement of terror outfits in this case” said a senior police officer who did not want to be named.