scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Two held over pro-Khalistan graffiti in West Delhi, police suspect role of terror outfits

Graffiti and posters were seen on walls in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi on January 19 and 20.

pro khalistan graffiti, delhi news, indian expressPolice checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed the two saying they worked in connivance with pro-Khalistan terror organisations. (File)
Listen to this article
Two held over pro-Khalistan graffiti in West Delhi, police suspect role of terror outfits
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after pro-Khalistan posters and graffiti were put up in several West Delhi localities, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two men saying the duo worked with banned Khalistani organisations which were allegedly plotting to carry out terror attacks in Delhi.

Graffiti and posters were seen on walls in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi on January 19 and 20. Police said they removed the posters and the graffiti – which had inflammatory pro-Khalistan and pro-SFJ slogans – and repainted all the walls.

Also Read |Khalistan Zindabad’, ‘Referendum 2020’ painted on walls in west Delhi; case registered

A case under sections 153 B (promoting enmity between two groups) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) along with charges of defacing public property was registered.

Police checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed the two saying they worked in connivance with pro-Khalistan terror organisations. Sources said the two wore masks and were seen painting graffiti on different walls in the late hours of January 18 and 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
More from Delhi

“This was done to disrupt peace. We have apprehended two men who are locals. They confessed their involvement and said they are part of terror outfits planning terror strikes in Delhi. There is clear involvement of terror outfits in this case” said a senior police officer who did not want to be named.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Vicky Kaushal has a special cameo in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close