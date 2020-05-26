Priyanka to Yogi: Does UP have 10 lakh cases?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on returning migrants from other states testing positive.

“Heard the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s statement. According to government statistics, approximately 25 lakh people have returned to Uttar Pradesh. According to the Chief Minister, 75 percent of those who have returned from Maharashtra, 50 percent of those who came from Delhi and 25 percent from other states have been infected with coronavirus,” she tweeted.

Priyanka asked whether the CM meant that there were more than 10 lakh people in UP who are infected with coronavirus. “But his government’s data shows that the total number of infected people in Uttar Pradesh is 6,228…,” she tweeted.

