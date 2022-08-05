scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protesting at AICC HQ in Delhi, detained

In a video online, several women police officers can be seen pulling Priyanka towards a police car in order to detain her. Adamant Priyanka, in black protest clothes, can be seen resisting detention.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 2:46:19 pm
Congress workers are staging protests in every capital city across the country against rise in prices, unemployment and GST. Some Congress leaders have also been detained in Mumbai at Azad Maidan police station. (Photo: Congress)

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor, were detained on Friday amid the party’s nationwide protest on inflation, unemployment and GST on essential items.

The police detained Priyanka while she was protesting with other Congress workers and leaders outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

In a video online, several women police officers can be seen pulling Priyanka towards a police car in order to detain her. Adamant Priyanka, in black protest clothes, can be seen resisting detention.

Congress workers are staging protests in every capital city across the country today.

Earlier today, Congress MPs including Rahul were detained while marching from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan. In Mumbai, meanwhile, some leaders were detained at Azad Maidan police station.

Earlier this morning, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the government, saying India was no longer a democracy, but a dictatorship. “India is witnessing the death of democracy,” he said in a press conference. “What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up.”

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:46:19 pm

