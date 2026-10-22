As Priyanka backs son Raihan over exhibition, Bikaner House says photos were ‘inconsistent with policy’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday threw her weight behind her son Raihan, whose photographs were taken down hours before an exhibition in Bikaner House on Wednesday evening. The venue said photographs “found to be inconsistent” with its policy were removed.

“When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect,” Priyanka posted on Instagram about Raihan’s ongoing exhibition, No Idea Is Final. “You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be.”

The exhibition by Raihan (26), a visual artist and curator, was due to open on Wednesday evening. But hours earlier, he was asked in writing to remove or replace 74 of his 105 photographs, many documenting the recent student and youth protests in the Capital. A written objection reached him at 3.30 pm, giving him 30 minutes to remove the photographs.

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The explanation, he said, was that “the timing and the context” of those photographs was inappropriate and overtly political. By evening, barely 35 exhibits remained, and the blank frames his team put up in place of the removed works were also objected to.

“I was shocked to see that they also wanted me to remove images of the Indian flag,” Raihan said on Wednesday. “I objected and told them that I myself would not remove any of these. As soon as I was off premises, they removed the image themselves.”

In a press statement on Thursday, the Bikaner House Management Society described itself as a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture, whose exhibitions “must comply” with its policy.

Over 70 photographs documenting recent Delhi youth protests were removed from visual artist Raihan Vadra’s solo exhibition. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Over 70 photographs documenting recent Delhi youth protests were removed from visual artist Raihan Vadra’s solo exhibition. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The statement further read, “Certain photographs displayed as part of Mr. Raihan Vadra’s exhibition were found to be inconsistent with the policy of the Bikaner House Management Society. Accordingly, their removal was requested. The photographs that are consistent with the Society’s policy have been continued to be displayed.”

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Raihan had told The Indian Express on Wednesday that he had already removed images carrying political slogans, given the venue’s policy against “political content”.

The show, open until October 25, is smaller than the one Raihan planned, but far from empty. The surviving works span wildlife, abstraction, and some photographs from the protests.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi’s son says his photographs on protests taken down before Delhi exhibition

The exhibition is divided into four segments — Breathe, Move, Listen, Speak.

The section Breathe shows wildlife photographs, including a tiger sitting on a branch, hidden behind twigs, looking into the camera. Raihan said it reflects a patience and calm that is central to his practice.

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“It’s a lot about patience,” he said about working in the forest. “It’s mainly about waiting, biding your time, and waiting for the right moment.”

While the larger part of the Move section of the exhibition was from the protest, some of the photographs that remain are from concerts. “There is a rhythm and poetry in photographing people moving together. Whether it is in a protest or a concert,” he said.

Over 70 photographs documenting recent Delhi youth protests were removed from visual artist Raihan Vadra’s solo exhibition. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Over 70 photographs documenting recent Delhi youth protests were removed from visual artist Raihan Vadra’s solo exhibition. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Asked about the most challenging photography assignment that he had taken up, The Delhi Art Weekend co-founder said, “I mean I would not say the toughest but the most interesting for me was capturing the protests and the protesters. I’ve never done something like that before… Being in that environment – running and getting in between the crowd – I am one per cent of what photojournalists feel on a daily basis.”

Raihan said he plans to show the full collection elsewhere and he is still searching for a space. “I will soon display the entire collection at another venue,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.