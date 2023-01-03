As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka praises brother Rahul: ‘You did not deter from path of truth’

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for following the path of truth. She accused the government of spending “crores of rupees” to tarnish his image, but lauded him for not backing down. She also said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani had “bought everyone” but couldn’t buy Rahul as he stood for the truth.

“I am most proud of you, my dear older brother. Because the government spent thousands of crores of rupees to destroy your image, but you did not back down. Adani ji and Ambani ji bought leaders, bought PSUs, bought the media, but couldn’t buy my brother. They can’t buy him either. I am proud of him,” Priyanka said, speaking in Loni.

Priyanka said the issues of unemployment and the economy would not improve in the country if the politics of hatred and division continue. “If they are able to divide you, they will be able to distract you, and you will not be able to focus on the important things,” she said.

On being asked how Rahul is braving the winter in a T-shirt, Priyanka said, “God will protect him”.

“People ask me, ‘aapke bhai ko thand nahi lagti? Inhe thand se bachao. Kisi ne poocha ki aapko dar nahi lagta, ye Kashmir ja rahe hain yatra ke liye. Punjab se guzrenge’. My response is that God will protect him… Your development is in unity. Take the message of unity, love, and respect to all parts of the country,” Priyanka said.

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Delhi on December 25, resumed Tuesday after a nine-day break. The Yatra resumed from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Tuesday morning and entered Uttar Pradesh’s Loni in the afternoon.

Apart from Priyanka, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh, including CLP leader Aradhna Mishra, were among those present in Loni.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two more days before entering Haryana’s Panipat by Thursday evening.