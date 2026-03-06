Privilege panel proceedings ‘confidential’, can’t livestream: Delhi Assembly to Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, in a letter to the panel on Tuesday, confirmed his appearance before the committee on March 6 to answer its questions on the “Phansi Ghar” row and also demanded live-streaming of the proceedings. (Express Photo)

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has denied former Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s request to live-stream the Privileges Committee meeting scheduled for Friday, stating that the proceedings are “confidential” and cannot be broadcast.

Kejriwal, in a letter to the panel on Tuesday, confirmed his appearance before the committee on March 6 to answer its questions on the “Phansi Ghar” row and also demanded live-streaming of the proceedings.

“My appearance is without prejudice to my legal and constitutional rights, remedies, objections and contentions, all of which are expressly reserved. In the interest of transparency and public accountability, I request that the proceedings of the Committee in the present matter be live-streamed,” Kejriwal had said in his letter.