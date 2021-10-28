Private schools association suggests modification in DDA master plan to increase infrastructure

A major private schools association has requested the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to create provisions in Master Plan 2041 allowing schools to increase their infrastructure by constructing vertically and on more of their ground.

The suggestion was submitted by Action Committee of Unaided Recognized Private Schools — an association of more than 400 private schools in Delhi — on Wednesday at a hearing conducted by the DDA on the master plan.

“There are growing infrastructural requirements such as halls for training programmes, for indoor sports facilities, laboratories but the construction provisions have remained the same for 25 years. We are requesting that we be allowed to build halls or other facilities on more of our ground, or to be able to add vertically to our infrastructure by modifying the floor area ratio (FAR) requirements,” said Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Association.

The body has requested that the maximum ground coverage be increased from 35 to 50 per cent, and the FAR increased from 150 to 400 for schools.