Private school students will be admitted to Delhi govt schools even without transfer certificate: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that many students are not being able to join Delhi government schools as private schools are "refusing to issue TCs". (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government Thursday said students of private schools willing to switch to government schools would not be denied permission for failing to produce TC (transfer certificate), adding that the Directorate of Education (DoE) will take care of that requirement.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that many students are not being able to join Delhi government schools as private schools are “refusing to issue TCs”.

“I want to appeal to the parents who are willing to shift their students from private to government schools that they should not worry about obtaining TC. The quality of education in government schools has vastly improved and many parents want to get their children admitted to these schools. However, in many cases, private schools are not issuing TCs. But a decision has been taken no such student will be denied admission for not having a TC. That aspect will be taken care of by the Directorate of Education,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia said many private schools have started “harassing” students and parents by forcing them to pay hiked fees. The Delhi government is trying its best to oppose such moves on the part of the private institutions, he added.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has severely hit the income of people. Parents of children studying in private schools are struggling to pay fees. We tried to ensure that the schools only charge minimum tuition fees and that fees under other heads are not charged. But the schools moved the court and obtained some relief,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi High Court had on May 31 Delhi ruled that the DoE has no power to indefinitely postpone the collection of annual charges and development fees by private schools. The single bench also permitted the schools to collect annual fees from their students with a deduction of 15 per cent on the total fee in lieu of unutilised facilities by students during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The DoE has filed an appeal against the single bench order.