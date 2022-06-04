Private school owner in Gurgaon claims Bishnoi gang member threatened to kidnap him

The owner of a private school in Farrukhnagar filed a police complaint alleging that a man claiming to be an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kidnap him.

Police said the complainant, Jaipal Yadav, who runs a school in Bhangrola, alleged that on Friday at 7.39 pm, he received a phone call from an unknown number.

In the complaint, Yadav said that the caller hurled abuses and enquired about him. “The caller said that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and that he would kidnap me on Monday. When I asked him the reason, he refused to divulge anything. I tried contacting him again, but his phone was switched off.”

Police said the accused did not mention anything related to ransom.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “We have initiated a probe. The number used by the caller is being traced.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.