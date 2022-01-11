Private offices to be shut in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge, work from home mandated

Private offices in Delhi have been ordered to shut by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Work from home will have to be followed now, an order passed on Tuesday said.

The decision was taken in the DDMA meeting headed by Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among other officials.

“The Covid situation in Delhi has been reviewed in (the) DDMA meeting… and it has been observed that (the) number of Covid-19 cases (including the cases of Omicron variant) has been rapidly increasing over the last few days & (test) positivity rate has crossed 23%. Therefore, it has been felt necessary that some more additional restrictions are imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of (the) Covid-19 virus, including the highly contagious and transmissible Omicron variant,” the order states.

Till now, private offices were asked to call only 50 per cent of their staff to the office.

The list of offices exempted from these restrictions includes:

# Private banks

# Offices providing essential services such as pharmaceutical services, restaurants, telecom services, transport of cargo, aviation services etc

# RBI regulated entities

# Non-banking financial institutions

# Micro finance institutions

#Offices of advocates

# Courier services

This is the latest in a series of restrictions enforced by the government as Covid-19 cases crossed the 20,000 mark last week.

Test positivity rate continues to rise in the city, with 25 per cent (1 in 4) people being tested turning out to be positive for Covid-19.

The DDMA has also ordered restaurants to shut dine-in services, allowing only takeaway and home delivery services.

Markets and malls, meanwhile, will function on an odd-even basis, as is being followed for the past week.