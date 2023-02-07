Private liquor vends might take time to return in Delhi

Private liquor vends are not likely to make a comeback in the city any time soon as the Delhi government has decided to extend the existing excise regime for a couple of months as the new policy is yet to be prepared.

The current policy was implemented after the 2022-23 excise policy was scrapped amid allegations of corruption and investigations by the CBI and ED.

Sources in the government said, “The first draft of the new policy 2023-24 was to be submitted in December 2022 but it is still being prepared.”

“Few weeks are left in the old policy’s tenure and first draft of the new policy has not been prepared… As court cases and investigations are under way, the department is seeing which clause can be kept,” said an official.

Another official said, “Stakeholder consultation meets will be held soon… Even if the policy is submitted, it might take time to be approved and implemented.”

The 2022-23 excise policy was scrapped on July 31, 2022, and the old excise regime was brought back from September 1 for six months. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had then said the policy will be implemented for six months till the new liquor policy is prepared and implemented for 2023-24.

Under the current policy, only government shops are allowed to open. These shops are run by four government corporations- Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).