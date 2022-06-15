Prisons to induct dog squad to curb drug, SIM smuggling

In a first, the Delhi Prisons department is set to induct a dog squad for checks and as additional security across prisons, said officials Tuesday. Dogs will be trained to detect drugs, mobile phones, weapons and SIM cards that are often carried and smuggled by inmates from inside the jail.

The Delhi Prisons officials are planning to “raise” their own dog squad and give them professional training at CRPF, ITBP, BSF and Delhi Police centres.

Sandeep Goel, Director General at Delhi Prisons, said they are planning to start the dog squad with 4 dogs. “We will procure puppies who will then undergo full training. We will also have two handlers. After the dog passes the training, it will be deployed at a jail,” said Goel.

The Delhi Prisons department overlooks three jails, Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails. In the recent past, inmates have managed to procure drugs, SIM cards, mobile phones and other illegal substances inside the jail.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members, for instance, allegedly run an extortion racket using phones and various SIM cards from inside the jail. Other jailed gangsters and prisoners use clothes or food to hide drugs and SIM cards.

A senior official at Tihar said they conduct regular checks but inmates are able to smuggle drugs and SIM cards. “We suspect it is either because they hide it at some places unknown to us or have manipulated jail guards. We also have scanners and checkers but they may fail to detect small objects hidden in clothes or food. There’s a high risk with an increase in the number of undertrial prisoners in jails,” said the official.

The jail officials will train the dogs as sniffer dogs and guard dogs so they can easily detect narcotics and also guard prison cells.

“We are first deploying 4 dogs. If the pilot project goes well, more dogs will be trained and deployed and handlers will be employed,” said an officer. The dogs will be mainly deployed at Tihar Jail where more than 17,000 prisoners are lodged.

The department will be looking for German shepherds, labradors and golden retrievers for the training. Sources said dogs won’t be posted at women’s cells and jails because there are fewer offenders there. Also, quarters will be made for dogs and their handlers who will also stay on jail premises with wardens and other staffers.