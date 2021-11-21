Three prisoners injured after scuffle between rival gangs in Bhondsi jail

At least three prisoners suffered injuries after a scuffle broke out between two rival gangs in Bhondsi jail on Saturday evening, said police. The injured were referred to PGIMER in Rohtak for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 pm when three gangsters, who are part of slain gangster Ashok Rathi’s group, got into an altercation with another rival gang, who were allegedly involved in triple murders in Basai village in August last year.

Jagbir Singh, SHO of Bhondsi police station, said, “A week ago, the two gangs had got into a heated argument while some of them were being taken to the district court for a hearing. This has led to an enmity between the gangs. On Saturday evening, several men from the Basai gang attacked Rathi gang members near a barrack with some sharp objects made from utensils.”

Three prisoners from Rathi’s gang – Deepak from Bhiwani, Dhiraj from Kherki Daula, and Deepak from Rewari – suffered multiple injuries. Police said the three are accused in murder cases, which are sub-judice.

Sanjay Kumar, assistant jail superintendent, Bhondsi Jail, said, “The injured persons were rushed to civil hospital in Gurgaon and then referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment. Bhondsi police was informed and they are conducting the probe.”

Police said among the injured persons, at least two suffered four injuries and cuts. “They are out of danger. They have named at least 14 people in the complaint. An FIR is being registered,” said SHO Singh.

Police said after the case is lodged, the accused would be taken on a production remand for subsequent questioning.

Gangster Ashok Rathi was shot dead in his house in Alipur village, Sohna, in November 2019 when he was out on bail. Rathi had more than 40 criminal cases – including murder, loot, extortion, dacoity – against him and was convicted for killing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law over a property dispute. In 2016, he was accused of murdering his wife, who was shot dead while returning home after dropping her daughter to the school bus.