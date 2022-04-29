Priority section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor to get first train set next month

Delhi-NCR will soon see the country’s first-ever rapid rail running on tracks, as the 17 km-long priority section of Rapid Rail Transit Corridor (RRTS) is going to get the first set of trains by May, said officials.

The first train set will arrive from Savli plant, Gujarat to Duhai depot.

“The launch of the last span of Package 1 (Sahibabad to Ghaziabad) on the 17 km-long priority section was completed on Tuesday. At present, the track laying work near the Duhai depot is also being carried out at pace. This depot is taking shape rapidly, where the first RRTS train set is expected to arrive from Savli, Gujarat next month,” said a senior NCRTC official.

The priority section of Delhi-Ghaziaabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has a total of five stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Vasundhara, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot.

Officials said the construction work here is being carried out in two packages – between Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and Ghaziabad and Duhai.

“The construction of the entire span in package 1 is now complete. The installation of signalling and telecom systems in both the packages will also speed up. The road ahead for the implementation of the Over Head Electrical (OHE) wires is now clear, and the track laying work is being carried out within its stipulated time frame,” said the official.

Officials further added, “The first train set will have six coaches, including one business coach and a car reserved for female passengers. Once the train set arrives, the trial runs will start. In the beginning, it will start step-by-step, but a proper trial run on the entire priority section will commence by the end of this year.”

The priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai depot will be operational for public use by March next year. NCRTC further targets to commission the entire 82 km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor by 2025.