Prior planning, transmission infra upgrades helped Delhi meet peak power demand: Officials

Further, officials added that the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) is monitoring the grid in real time and expressed confidence that the Capital would be able to manage demand even if it crosses the 9,000 MW mark in the coming weeks.

A day after Delhi met its highest-ever electricity demand of 8,748 MW, officials said on Tuesday, that securement of additional power supply through advance procurement and strengthening of key transmission infrastructure, including the replacement of ageing hardware played a key role in the city meeting the record demand without breakdowns.

Officials said that the peak power demand was met without encountering any major grid failure or supply disruption despite an ongoing heatwave. The record peak power demand was logged at 3:17 pm on Monday

According to officials, months of advance planning, including power-banking arrangements with other states, bilateral purchase agreements and green energy tie-ups, ensured adequate electricity was available during peak hours. Simultaneously, upgrades to transmission lines and the replacement of obsolete equipment improved the resilience of the Capital’s power network.