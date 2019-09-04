Principal Secy’s take on division of power in Delhi illegal: Kailash Gahlot

The opinion of the Principal Secretary (Law) relating to the division of power between the L-G and the elected government is “illegal” and amounts to “contempt” of the judgment of the Supreme Court Constitution bench, Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, differences between the bureaucracy and the elected government have cropped up again after Principal Secretary (Law) Sanjay Aggarwal gave an opinion on files, suggesting that departments need to take the L-G’s approval even on matters that are under the direct control of the elected government. Several decisions, sources said, are stuck because of the standoff.

Gahlot said Aggarwal’s interpretation, where he cited Article 239-AA(4) of the Constitution, is “wrong” as it effectively means that departments need to take the L-G’s approval even on matters falling out of the purview of reserved subjects of land, police and public order. “The opinion is illegal and amounts to contempt of court. The SC said in categorical terms that the L-G’s concurrence is not needed on issues not relating to the reserved subjects. The L-G still retains the option to refer matters to the President under Article 239-AA(4),” Gahlot told The Indian Express.

According to sources, the Law Department remains firm on its position that all files need to be put up before the L-G, leading to a situation where several notifications are stuck with senior officials adhering to the principle laid down by Aggarwal.

In one case, a file relating to the notification of a welfare scheme meant for lawyers is pending with the office of the Law Minister Gahlot since April 24. Gahlot said the matter was stalled due to the principle laid down by Aggarwal on the allocation of powers.

“How do I send the file if there is such an opinion? This is why it is stuck,” Gahlot said.

Aggarwal had taken over the post on May 31. His office also sent two reminders, on June 18 and July 31, seeking a detailed action plan on implementation of the welfare scheme.

Asked if the files will be forwarded to L-G before notifications are issued, bureaucrats maintained that “the opinion rendered by the Principal Secretary (Law) is self-explanatory”.

Meanwhile, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman K C Mittal held a press conference Tuesday, requesting the L-G and Delhi High Court Chief Justice to “repatriate Aggarwal” or direct him to proceed as per the July, 2018, Constitution bench verdict.

Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal and the L-G office had issued statements saying they had directed officials to resolve the issue and expedite the implementation of the welfare scheme.

During a hearing in Delhi HC last month, the government counsel had said over 350 notifications are pending due to bureaucrats insisting that files be put up before the L-G first.