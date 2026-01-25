Priest, MBA graduate, tutor: 5 more arrested for duping elderly couple of Rs 14.85 crore in Delhi’s GK

Delhi Police arrest five more in ‘digital arrest’ scam that duped elderly GK couple of ₹14.85 crore; international cyber syndicate probe widens. (Photo for representation)

Five persons were arrested on Saturday by Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit in connection with a digital arrest case in which an elderly couple from South Delhi’s Greater Kailash was duped of Rs 14.85 crore. With this, the total arrests in the case have reached eight.

Police said an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Cambodia and Nepal was behind the digital arrest that took place between December 24, 2025 and January 9, 2026. So far, Rs 2.08 crore of the duped amount have been frozen, said officers.

The men arrested on Saturday are Arun Kumar Tiwari (45) and Pradyuman Tiwari (44) from Varanasi; Bhupender Kumar Mishra (37) and Aadesh Kumar Singh (36) from Lucknow; and Mahavir Sharma (27) from Bhubaneswar.