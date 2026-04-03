‘Prevalent problem’: RWAs in Gurgaon welcome HC order staying stilt+4 constructions

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Gurgaon have welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision on Thursday to stay the Haryana government’s stilt-plus-four (S+4) construction policy on residential plots in the Millennium City.

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RWA office bearers say they have faced a multitude of issues stemming from the alleged misuse of the policy, ranging from PG facilities being offered on narrow 10-metre residential roads and 100-yard plots being converted into stilt+4 floors, to stilt areas being turned into commercial spaces instead of being used for parking.

Explaining why they are welcoming the HC order, Kundan Lal Sharma, General Secretary of the RWA at Sector 21, which is 4-km away from the popular DLF Cyberhub, said, “It is a very prevalent problem in our area. There is a plot that, after building S+4, now has 60 1RK flats on it, clearly for a commercial purpose, but without the necessary utility conversions.”