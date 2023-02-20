‘Preterm newborn’ declared dead at Delhi govt hospital turns out to be alive

A preterm newborn declared dead at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital was found to be alive later by family members, who rushed the baby to the ICU where further treatment was started.

According to police sources, the newborn was declared dead by doctors and handed over to the family, but when they came out, the baby started moving. The family immediately rushed the child to the doctors, who admitted the newborn to the ICU.

Officials said the family has not filed any complaint against the hospital or doctors.

“The matter came to our knowledge through the police post at the hospital. We took cognizance of the matter and helped the baby get further treatment,” said an official.

The matter came to light through a video which went viral, where a child was kept in an empty box of gloves which was closed. When the box was opened, the baby was seen making movements and people standing around immediately rushed the infant to the hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said the baby was a preterm delivery.

“The child was an aborted baby of 23 weeks and weighed 490 grams. There were no signs of respiratory movement and later it was given to the family. When the family came to us with (the baby showing) movements, we immediately rushed to provide life support, gave oxygen support and put the baby on a ventilator,” said Dr Suresh.

Advertisement

He added that there was no police involvement and immediate care was given to the infant.