Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Preterm newborn at centre of Lok Nayak row passes away

The preterm baby was presumed dead by doctors at Lok Nayak and handed over to her family in a surgical glove box before being found alive later

The hospital has set up a panel to look into alleged lapses in the case. (file)
Preterm newborn at centre of Lok Nayak row passes away
A preterm newborn, who was presumed dead by doctors at Lok Nayak and handed over to her family in a surgical glove box before being found alive later, has passed away.

The incident took place on February 17, and the newborn’s family had said they found her moving when they were preparing to bury her. They rushed her to the hospital, where they claimed they initially met with resistance in admitting the baby.

The hospital has set up a panel to look into alleged lapses in the case.

On Thursday, the newborn’s uncle, Salman, said hospital authorities had informed the father that the baby is no more.

The Indian Express contacted the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr Suresh Kumar, but he remained unavailable for comment.

The hospital has so far denied the family’s claims, maintaining that the newborn was started on treatment as soon as she was brought back to the hospital.

The matter first came to light through a video shared on social media, which showed the newborn kept in an empty box of surgical gloves that was closed. When the box was opened, the newborn was seen making movements.

A police officer said: “The matter came to our knowledge through a police post at the hospital. We took cognizance and helped the baby get further treatment.”

The baby’s uncle had, however, alleged they were able to admit the child again only after intervention of Delhi Gate municipal councillor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.

“On February 17, my pregnant sister-in-law developed pain in her abdomen and we rushed her to Lok Nayak. The child was born but doctors said it was dead. They gave the child to us in an empty box. We brought the child home but found it was making movements. We rushed to the hospital, but doctors did not listen to us and guards tried to shoo us away. I then called the nigam parshad and with his help, doctors admitted the baby again,” he had claimed.

Dr Kumar had earlier said that a committee had been formed to look into why the baby was packed in an empty box. “We will get the report soon,” he had said.

The committee’s report is yet to be made public.

Dr Kumar had also said it was a case of preterm delivery and at time of birth, the child had no signs of life but it later “developed flickering movements”. “It was a 24-week foetus, weighing 490 gms. There were no signs of respiratory movement and it was later given to the family. When the family came to us with movements, we immediately rushed to provide life support, gave oxygen support and put the baby on a ventilator,” he had said.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:17 IST
