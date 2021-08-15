President’s Police medal for Noida Commissioner

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh has been honoured with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Singh, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is among the four officials from UP who have been selected for the medal. Across the country, it has been given to 88 police officers in this category as per the MHA list.

“I am filled with a sense of gratitude as well as renewed resolve to serve our people and country to the utmost of my capabilities. It must be mentioned that it was also a collective effort and my team that stood steadfast throughout,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Hailing from Aligarh, Singh is the first police chief of Gautam Buddh Nagar after the commissionerate system was implemented in the district last year. He had his first posting as ASP in Saharanpur and was instrumental in the arrest of terrorists.

Earlier this year, Singh was awarded the Utkrisht Seva Padak by the MHA on Republic Day, which is given to officers with exemplary services of more than 15 years.

The commissioner has also received platinum, gold and silver DGP commendation disks. He also served as executive director for security in Air India between 2014 and 2017.