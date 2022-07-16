scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Presidential polls: AAP announces support for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

Besides AAP, the ruling TRS in Telangana has also extended its support to the candidature of joint opposition nominee Sinha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 1:46:02 pm
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that it will support Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential elections scheduled on July 18.

“AAP will support Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said following the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting

Besides AAP, the ruling TRS in Telangana has also extended its support to the candidature of joint opposition nominee Sinha.

The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday. The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit having governments in two states — Delhi and Punjab.

It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states including three from Delhi. Also, the party has a total 156 MLAs including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi and two in Goa.

(With inputs from PTI)

