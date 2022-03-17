President Kovind to unveil Heritage Park in Old Delhi on Sunday

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park built near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Sunday. Former Union minister Vijay Goel said that preparations have been completed for the new park.

Goel said, “This is the most beautiful park in Delhi, where people will be able to enjoy the delicacy of Chandni Chowk, buy handicraft items, exhibitions will be held here from time to time as well as cultural programs will be organised.”

The park besides adding a new charm to the Old City will be a new centre of attraction for the tourists as one can also get photographed while looking at the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Gaurishankar Temple and Jain Temple, added the Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP).

Located near Parade Ground, the park is divided into two parts, measuring approximately 5,000 sqm and 2,000 sqm. The first part will have an entrance plaza, a sunken sitting area, landscaped courts, an amphitheatre, a fountain, and a stage. The second section will have a lawn covered with interlocking tiles as well as indigenous trees.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) would levy some entry fees in this park so that it can be maintained.