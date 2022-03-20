President inaugurates North MCD’s ‘Mughal architecture inspired’ Heritage Park

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Heritage Park’, located opposite Parade Ground parking between two historical monuments – the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid.

The project, executed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is spread across 8,650 sqm and has red sandstone and white marble work in walkways.

The canopies have been made of red sandstone, white marble and Dholpur stones. (Express Photo) The canopies have been made of red sandstone, white marble and Dholpur stones. (Express Photo)

Former Union minister Vijay Goel said the park’s theme is inspired by Mughal-era architecture, typical of Shahjahanabad (the Walled City).

The canopies have been made of red sandstone, white marble and Dholpur stones while the walls are done with stone jaalis.

The park’s theme is inspired by Mughal-era architecture. (Express Photo) The park’s theme is inspired by Mughal-era architecture. (Express Photo)

“One can find different features including baradaris, open-air theatre, panorama, chhatris, among others,” said a senior official.

The park is expected to be one of the major tourist spots and a cultural hub in the Walled City.

The park has been named after Charti Lal Goel, former deputy mayor of the erstwhile MCD and the first speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (1993-98). (Express Photo) The park has been named after Charti Lal Goel, former deputy mayor of the erstwhile MCD and the first speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (1993-98). (Express Photo)

Tourists will be able to find delicacies of Chandni Chowk being served here as well as handicrafts, the official said.

The park has been named after Charti Lal Goel, former deputy mayor of the erstwhile MCD and the first speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly (1993-98).